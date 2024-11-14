Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 1,558 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 664,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,197,000 after purchasing an additional 96,645 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.2% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

