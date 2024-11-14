Piper Sandler Cuts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $22.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,088.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717 over the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

About Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 98.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 160,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

