Piper Sandler Cuts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $22.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.
Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics
In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,088.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717 over the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
