Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $233.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.65 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

