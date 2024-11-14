Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.