Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Short Interest Update

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 15th total of 533,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

In related news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,687,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $14,446,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,077,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ PAL opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06. Proficient Auto Logistics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.