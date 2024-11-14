reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Announces Earnings Results

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 2,035.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

reAlpha Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AIRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,899. reAlpha Tech has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

