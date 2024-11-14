Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ResMed (RMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ResMed (NYSE: RMD) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $232.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $251.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $283.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – ResMed had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/15/2024 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $224.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – ResMed had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/26/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – ResMed had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – ResMed had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $231.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,771. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.31 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ResMed

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,749.63. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,290,296.22. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $198,052.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,749.63. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,056 shares of company stock worth $15,086,020 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

