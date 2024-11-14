Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fairfax Financial (FFH)

Fairfax Financial (TSE: FFH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2024 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00.

11/4/2024 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00.

11/4/2024 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00.

10/30/2024 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE FFH traded up C$26.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,923.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,819. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,171.70 and a 12 month high of C$1,930.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,722.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,607.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total value of C$70,949.19. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,875.00, for a total transaction of C$1,875,000.00. Insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,725 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

