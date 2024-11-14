Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,879,100 shares, a growth of 2,259.0% from the October 15th total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,915,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

