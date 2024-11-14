Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.29.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$35.20 and a 1-year high of C$47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.76.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

