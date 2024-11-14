Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 402 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $7.47 on Thursday, hitting $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,003,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.