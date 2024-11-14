Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 7,810 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. 1,421,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

