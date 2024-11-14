Savvy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 1,074.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 119,972 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of NU by 223.1% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after buying an additional 2,625,500 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NU. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NU Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

