ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $69,187.14 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,039.74. 1,156,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $924.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $819.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,061.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 161.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 19,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.