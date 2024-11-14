Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Declines By 38.7%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.6 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

See Also

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

