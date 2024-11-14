Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Declines By 38.7%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.6 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.
