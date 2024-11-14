Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Increases By 57.6%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,841,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 8,149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
East Buy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. East Buy has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
About East Buy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East Buy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.