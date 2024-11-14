Short Interest in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Expands By 600.0%

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

ISHP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 359. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

