Short Interest in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Drops By 27.1%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PABU traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,806. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

