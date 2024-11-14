Short Interest in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Increases By 60.0%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1361 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( NASDAQ:RNSC Free Report ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 1.99% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

