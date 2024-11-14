Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Declines By 52.4%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WISeKey International Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

