Snowflake Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 103,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,032 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.09.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,196.65. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $480,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Snowflake by 58.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

SNOW traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,726,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,582. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

