SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.52. 16,630,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 34,011,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,311,808.16. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,311,808.16. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 73.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

