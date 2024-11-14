Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.77. 424,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,252,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 over the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

