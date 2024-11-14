Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COPJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
