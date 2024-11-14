Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COPJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

