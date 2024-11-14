Stephen J. Schmidt Sells 2,687 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,687 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $42,454.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,232.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 9,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,715. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.