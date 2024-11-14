Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 36,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 751,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $747.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

