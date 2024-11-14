Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $107.89 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Moderna worth $107,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

