Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.86. 5,646,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 12,002,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,635. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,487. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.