Sycomore Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.38. 2,671,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $130.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

