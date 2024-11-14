Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Trading 5.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $217.79 and last traded at $217.23. Approximately 466,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 654,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $29,464,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $7,967,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

