Tellor Price Up 21% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $179.46 million and $120.86 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $68.38 or 0.00076779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,694,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,624,249 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

