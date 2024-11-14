Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.02 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 334848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145,698 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

