Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.02 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 334848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.
Tempus AI Trading Up 0.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145,698 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
