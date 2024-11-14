The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $595.42 and last traded at $596.07. Approximately 437,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,223,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $602.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

