The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.4% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.19. 31,003,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,803. The company has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.69.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
