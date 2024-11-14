Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Short Interest Update

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AUMI opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

