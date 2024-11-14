Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,622,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,582 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112,782 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

