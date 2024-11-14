TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 158355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 34.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TORM plc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s payout ratio is 68.05%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TORM by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

