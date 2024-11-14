Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON TXP opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.65 million, a PE ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 0.70. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.12 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.03 ($0.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.03.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

