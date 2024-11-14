TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.40 ($1.10). 501,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.29. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 71.80 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £208.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1,067.50.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

