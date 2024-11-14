TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.40 ($1.10). 501,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.29. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 71.80 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £208.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1,067.50.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
