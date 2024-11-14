Unionview LLC Sells 79 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Unionview LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $189.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a market capitalization of $523.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $191.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

