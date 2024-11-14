Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madrone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,073,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VT opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

