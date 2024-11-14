VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FORA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:FORA traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.03. The company had a trading volume of 152,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66.

In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.73 per share, with a total value of C$77,258.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$42,700.00. Insiders sold 79,900 shares of company stock worth $727,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company's stock.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

