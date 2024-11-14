Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $74.36.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

