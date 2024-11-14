WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.75 and last traded at $211.03, with a volume of 200966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.05.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In other news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total transaction of $3,085,443.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,578,485.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,510.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

