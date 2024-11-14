WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRW. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 751.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

