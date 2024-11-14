Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 170.0% in October

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

