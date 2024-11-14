ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Up 369.1% in October

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 369.1% from the October 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $1.25 on Thursday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile
