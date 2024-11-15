1,478 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,422,000 after buying an additional 247,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,354,000 after purchasing an additional 143,914 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,120,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AWK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.96. 370,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,477. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

