AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Shares Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 204,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 562,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AEON Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AEON Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AEON Biopharma by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

