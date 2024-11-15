Agilis Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Agilis Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. 565,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

